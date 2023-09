KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 6 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - — Week 6 of high school football is upon us and the lineup is heating up!

THURSDAY



District 14 5A-DI Victoria West Moody at Cabaniss Non-District Bishop 0 at Lyford 0

FRIDAY





District 12 2A-DI

Refugio 0 at Three Rivers 0 District 14 5A-DI Vets Memorial 0 Ray at Buc Stadium 0 District 14 5A-DI Miller 0 at Victoria East 0 District 14 5A-DI Carroll 0 King at Cabaniss 0 District 16 4A-DI Calallen 0 at H.M. King 0 District 16 4A-DI Tuloso-Midway 0 at La Feria 0 Non-District Sinton 0 at Raymondville 0 Non-District Bandera 0 at Robstown 0 Non-District Ingleside 0 at Carrizo Springs 0 Non-District Grulla 0 at Orange Grove 0 Non-District Lake Country Christian 0 at West Oso 0 District 15 3A-DI Aransas Pass 0 at Palacios 0 District 15 3A-DI Mathis 0 at Industrial 0 District 16 3A-DII Santa Rosa 0 at Odem 0 District 16 3A-DII George West 0 at Monte Alto 0 District 16 3A-DII Hebbronville 0 at Banquete 0 Non-District Pettus 0 at Riviera Kaufer 0 Non-District Benavides 0 at St. Augustine 0 Non-District Arlington Heights Christian 0 at IWA 0 Non-District Agua Dulce 0 at St. John Paul II 0

SATURDAY



Non-District Progreso 0 at Woodsboro 0

