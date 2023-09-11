KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 4 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Week 4 of KRIS 6 News high school football coverage is here!
THURSDAY
|West Oso
|at Tuloso-Midway
|London
|at H.M. King (Javelina Stadium)
FRIDAY
|GP
|at Boerne
|Alice
|at Flour Bluff
|Cuero
|Calallen
|Beeville
|at Somerset
|Rockport-Fulton
|at Orange Grove
|Refugio
|at Bishop
|Ingleside
|at Rio Hondo
|Edna
|at Sinton
|Skidmore-Tynan
|at Santa Gertrudis Academy
|Agua Dulce
|at Premont
|San Diego
|at Odem
|Taft
|Robstown
|Mathis
|at George West
|Three Rivers
|at Banquete
|Lyford
|at Hebbronville
|Aransas Pass
|at Falfurrias
|Dilley
|at Freer
|Woodsboro
|at Santa Maria
|Charlotte
|at Ben Bolt
|Riviera Kaufer
|at Bruni
|Benavides
|at Prairie Lea
|Arlington Heights Christian
|at Annapolis Christian Academy
|Incarnate Word Academy
|at Texas School for the Deaf
|Progreso
|at St. John Paul II
For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.