KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 4 highlights and scores

Featuring KRIS 6 News's Game of the Week - London vs. H.M. King
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 16:35:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Week 4 of KRIS 6 News high school football coverage is here!

THURSDAY

West Oso
at Tuloso-Midway
London
at H.M. King (Javelina Stadium)

FRIDAY

GP
at Boerne
Alice
at Flour Bluff
Cuero
Calallen
Beeville
at Somerset
Rockport-Fulton
at Orange Grove
Refugio
at Bishop
Ingleside
at Rio Hondo
Edna
at Sinton
Skidmore-Tynan
at Santa Gertrudis Academy
Agua Dulce
at Premont
San Diego
at Odem
Taft
Robstown
Mathis
at George West
Three Rivers
at Banquete
Lyford
at Hebbronville
Aransas Pass
at Falfurrias
Dilley
at Freer
Woodsboro
at Santa Maria
Charlotte
at Ben Bolt
Riviera Kaufer
at Bruni
Benavides
at Prairie Lea
Arlington Heights Christian
at Annapolis Christian Academy
Incarnate Word Academy
at Texas School for the Deaf
Progreso
at St. John Paul II

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

