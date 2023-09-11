KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 4 highlights and scores

Featuring KRIS 6 News's Game of the Week - London vs. H.M. King

Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 11, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Week 4 of KRIS 6 News high school football coverage is here! graphic provided by Shane Rackley Game of the Week - week 4 graphic provided by Shane Rackley Game Night South Texas promo - week 4 THURSDAY

West Oso at Tuloso-Midway London at H.M. King (Javelina Stadium) FRIDAY

GP at Boerne Alice at Flour Bluff Cuero Calallen Beeville at Somerset Rockport-Fulton at Orange Grove Refugio at Bishop Ingleside at Rio Hondo Edna at Sinton Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Gertrudis Academy Agua Dulce at Premont San Diego at Odem Taft Robstown Mathis at George West Three Rivers at Banquete Lyford at Hebbronville Aransas Pass at Falfurrias Dilley at Freer Woodsboro at Santa Maria Charlotte at Ben Bolt Riviera Kaufer at Bruni Benavides at Prairie Lea Arlington Heights Christian at Annapolis Christian Academy Incarnate Word Academy at Texas School for the Deaf Progreso at St. John Paul II For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

