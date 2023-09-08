Watch Now
KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 3 highlights and scores

Featuring KRIS 6 News's Game of the Week - Orange Grove vs. London
Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 20:29:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Its time for Week 3 of Texas high school football and the teams are off to a great start!

THURSDAY

Orange Grove0
at London0
1st Quarter
Yorktown8
at Woodsboro0
Alexander0
Miller0
1st Quarter
Beeville14
at Robstown0
Eagle Pass0
Moody0
FRIDAY

Ray
at H.M. King
King
at Tuloso-Midway
Carroll
at Economedes
Gregory-Portland
at Victoria East
Flour Bluff
at Calallen
Victoria West
Alice
Rockport-Fulton
at Ingleside
Sinton
at Calhoun
Hebbronville
at Carrizo Springs
San Diego
at West Oso
George West
at Bishop
Odem
at Mathis
Premont
Banquete
Taft
at Three Rivers
Edna
at Refugio
Skidmore-Tynan
at Aransas Pass
Santa Gertrudis Acsademy
at Ben Bolt
Bruni
at Freer
Falfurrias
at Monte Alto
Agua Dulce
at Santa Maria
San Antonio Prep
at Annapolis Christian
Incarnate Word Academy
at Coastal Christian HomeSchool

SATURDAY

Victoria Cobra HomeSchool
at Benavides
Rosehill Christian
at St. John Paul II

