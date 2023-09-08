KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 3 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Its time for Week 3 of Texas high school football and the teams are off to a great start!
THURSDAY
|Orange Grove
|0
|at London
|0
|1st Quarter
|Yorktown
|8
|at Woodsboro
|0
|Alexander
|0
|Miller
|0
|1st Quarter
|Beeville
|14
|at Robstown
|0
|Eagle Pass
|0
|Moody
|0
FRIDAY
|Ray
|at H.M. King
|King
|at Tuloso-Midway
|Carroll
|at Economedes
|Gregory-Portland
|at Victoria East
|Flour Bluff
|at Calallen
|Victoria West
|Alice
|Rockport-Fulton
|at Ingleside
|Sinton
|at Calhoun
|Hebbronville
|at Carrizo Springs
|San Diego
|at West Oso
|George West
|at Bishop
|Odem
|at Mathis
|Premont
|Banquete
|Taft
|at Three Rivers
|Edna
|at Refugio
|Skidmore-Tynan
|at Aransas Pass
|Santa Gertrudis Acsademy
|at Ben Bolt
|Bruni
|at Freer
|Falfurrias
|at Monte Alto
|Agua Dulce
|at Santa Maria
|San Antonio Prep
|at Annapolis Christian
|Incarnate Word Academy
|at Coastal Christian HomeSchool
SATURDAY
|Victoria Cobra HomeSchool
|at Benavides
|Rosehill Christian
|at St. John Paul II
For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.