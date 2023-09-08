KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 3 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Its time for Week 3 of Texas high school football and the teams are off to a great start!

THURSDAY



Orange Grove 0 at London 0 1st Quarter Yorktown 8 at Woodsboro 0 Alexander 0 Miller 0 1st Quarter Beeville 14 at Robstown 0 Eagle Pass 0 Moody 0

FRIDAY



Ray at H.M. King King at Tuloso-Midway Carroll at Economedes Gregory-Portland at Victoria East Flour Bluff at Calallen Victoria West Alice Rockport-Fulton at Ingleside Sinton at Calhoun Hebbronville at Carrizo Springs San Diego at West Oso George West at Bishop Odem at Mathis Premont Banquete Taft at Three Rivers Edna at Refugio Skidmore-Tynan at Aransas Pass Santa Gertrudis Acsademy at Ben Bolt Bruni at Freer Falfurrias at Monte Alto Agua Dulce at Santa Maria San Antonio Prep at Annapolis Christian Incarnate Word Academy at Coastal Christian HomeSchool

SATURDAY

Victoria Cobra HomeSchool at Benavides Rosehill Christian at St. John Paul II

