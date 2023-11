KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Week 11 highlights and scores

(not required but encouraged) should support your main headline

Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 02, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — 2 weeks left of the regular high school football season and its getting tight! THURSDAY



District 16 4A-DI 1st Quarter Alice 6 H.M. King at Javelina Stadium 0 District 14 5A-DI 1st Quarter Carroll 7 Miller 7 FRIDAY

District 15 5A-DII

GP FB District 15 2A-DI Vets Memorial King at Cabaniss Stadium District 14 5A-DI Moody Ray at Buc Stadium District 15 5A-DI RF La Vernia District 15 4A-DI Beeville Pleasenton District 16 4A-DI TM Zapata

District 16 4A-DI Calallen Hidalgo

District 15 4A-DII Ingleside Sinton District 15 4A-DII Robstown Orange Grove

District 15 3A-DI Aransas Pass Edna District 15 3A-DI Mathis London District 16 3A-DI San Diego Falfurrias District 15 3A-DI Santa Gertrudis Academy Progreso District 16 3A-DII Santa Risa Banquete District 16 3A-DII Monte Alto Hebbronville District 16 3A-DII Taft George West District 15 2A-DI Refugio Ganado District 15 2A-DI Skidmore-Tynan Bloomington District 16 2A-DI Ben Bolt Riviera Kaufer District 16 2A-DI Premont Santa Maria District 16 2A-DII Woodsboro Pettus District 16 2A-DII Agua Dulce Bruni TAAPS DIII District 3 John Paul II CC St. John Paul II For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

