KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Bi-District playoff Round 2 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the second round of Coastal Bend high school football playoffs and half of the teams have been knocked out of the rotation. Its down to the wire!





UIL 5A-DI

Miller Edinburg Vela at Richard Flores Stadium Brownsville Veterans Memorial CC Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium

UIL 5A-DII FB San Antonio Veterans Memorial at D.W. Rutledge Stadium GP Alamo Heights at the Alamodome

UIL 4A-DI Lampasas Alice at Gustafson Stadium Davenport Beeville at Jourdanton Indian Stadium

UIL 4A-DII Sinton Lago Vista at Alamo Stadium Ingleside Bandera in Pleasanton Orange Grove Wimberly at Lehnhoff Stadium

UIL 3A-DI London Blanco at Heroes Stadium

UIL 3A-DII Odem Lexington at Yoakum

UIL 2A-DI Johnson City Refugio in Floresville

UIL 2A-DII Chilton Agua Dulce in Flatonia

TCAL 6-Man Football State Championship Annapolis Christian Academy Sunnybrook at Rice University - Houston

TAPPS 6-Man Di-Regional Final IWA The Emery/Weiner School - Houston at Tidehaven ISD

