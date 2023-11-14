Watch Now
KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Bi-District playoff Round 2 highlights and scores

KRIS 6
Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the second round of Coastal Bend high school football playoffs and half of the teams have been knocked out of the rotation. Its down to the wire!


UIL 5A-DI

Miller
Edinburg Vela at Richard Flores Stadium
Brownsville Veterans Memorial
CC Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium

UIL 5A-DII
FB
San Antonio Veterans Memorial at D.W. Rutledge Stadium
GP
Alamo Heights at the Alamodome

UIL 4A-DI
Lampasas
Alice at Gustafson Stadium
Davenport
Beeville at Jourdanton Indian Stadium

UIL 4A-DII
Sinton
Lago Vista at Alamo Stadium
Ingleside
Bandera in Pleasanton
Orange Grove
Wimberly at Lehnhoff Stadium

UIL 3A-DI
London
Blanco at Heroes Stadium

UIL 3A-DII
Odem
Lexington at Yoakum

UIL 2A-DI
Johnson City
Refugio in Floresville

UIL 2A-DII
Chilton
Agua Dulce in Flatonia

TCAL 6-Man Football State Championship
Annapolis Christian Academy
Sunnybrook at Rice University - Houston

TAPPS 6-Man Di-Regional Final
IWA
The Emery/Weiner School - Houston at Tidehaven ISD

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

