KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Bi-District playoff Round 2 highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the second round of Coastal Bend high school football playoffs and half of the teams have been knocked out of the rotation. Its down to the wire!
UIL 5A-DI
|Miller
|Edinburg Vela at Richard Flores Stadium
|Brownsville Veterans Memorial
|CC Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium
UIL 5A-DII
|FB
|San Antonio Veterans Memorial at D.W. Rutledge Stadium
|GP
|Alamo Heights at the Alamodome
UIL 4A-DI
|Lampasas
|Alice at Gustafson Stadium
|Davenport
|Beeville at Jourdanton Indian Stadium
UIL 4A-DII
|Sinton
|Lago Vista at Alamo Stadium
|Ingleside
|Bandera in Pleasanton
|Orange Grove
|Wimberly at Lehnhoff Stadium
UIL 3A-DI
|London
|Blanco at Heroes Stadium
UIL 3A-DII
|Odem
|Lexington at Yoakum
UIL 2A-DI
|Johnson City
|Refugio in Floresville
UIL 2A-DII
|Chilton
|Agua Dulce in Flatonia
TCAL 6-Man Football State Championship
|Annapolis Christian Academy
|Sunnybrook at Rice University - Houston
TAPPS 6-Man Di-Regional Final
|IWA
|The Emery/Weiner School - Houston at Tidehaven ISD
