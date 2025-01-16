Kingsville hosting No. 2 Texas Woman's on Thursday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville men's and women's basketball need Javelina Nation's support on Thursday. Both programs are hosting ranked opponents in Division II, and the women are riding a 4 game winning streak.

"We have some versatile players that can both inside and out," said TAMUK women's basketball head coach Michael Madrid. "We've been shooting the ball really, really well from the 3 point line and inside the 3 point line, so I think it will be a fun game."

Madrid leads a Javelina squad that shares the rock on offense. In the last two games six different players scored in double-figures. Grad student Janessa Payne is paving the way with 142 points in 15 games.

"I think we've been more focused on playing together as a team and playing together on defense, so collectively we're getting better working together," Payne said.

Kingsville has won 10 games and lost 5 so far this season. A strong start that got a little rocky after an injury ended the season for their freshman guard Logan Borchardt. The Bishop grad scored 68 points in 6 games. Since then, the Javelinas found a way to re-group.

"We're just being more aggressive and really being more efficient with the ball," Borchardt said. "I think I see a lot now on the sidelines, but I still try to do my best to encourage and really give them what I see."

Kingsville looks to keep their winning streak alive, but Thursday will feature a test between two really good defenses. Texas Women's team is ranked No. 2 in the nation for Division II. Last year Kingsville barely lost this matchup 62-59.

"Well I'm personally from Fort Worth, so TW I just don't like them. As a team it's just a really big matchup. We know they're a good team, so we want to show them what we got" Payne said.

The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and will be the first of two home games for the team this weekend, with a Saturday afternoon matchup against UT-Tyler.

The TAMUK men also play Thursday right after the women's game around 7:30 p.m. against No. 16 Dallas Baptist University.

"This is an up and growing basketball community in the Corpus area and Kingsville," said TAMUK men's basketball head coach Omar Gonzalez. I think it just gives kids and families that are looking to get involved in the sport an opportunity to really watch a high level Division II basketball game."