King High School celebrates college signing day for DeLeon, Holland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two King High School seniors celebrated their college signing day, committing to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

John Holland, also known as Major, signed to play strong safety at Schreiner University. Holland plans to study Kinesiology with aspirations of becoming a football coach like his father.

"When I grew up my dad being a coach I've always watched football. I've always loved football. Just being around football. At King these last couple of years has really helped me grow my football IQ and just being the best I can be," Holland said.

Aubrey DeLeon will join the diving team at Trinity University, choosing to stay close to home for her collegiate career.

"It actually means a lot because I remember at my first high school meet I hit the board. Like on my first dive, so I would have never thought I would have thought I'd be diving at the collegiate level. It was just for fun," DeLeon said.