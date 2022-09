King falls to Victoria West in 5A-DI District 14 opener

KRIS 6

Posted at 10:47 PM, Sep 22, 2022

District play is underway for some high school football teams including the King Mustangs. Victoria West defeated King 72-21 in their 5A-DI District 14 opener. SCORES

Victoria West 72, King 21

Santa Rosa 14, George West 12

Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20 (Overtime)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.