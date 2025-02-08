King and Flour Bluff make gold medal splash at UIL Region Diving Championship 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL Region 8-5A Diving Championship ended with three Coastal Bend athletes on the podium. King sophomore Noah Westbrook won the boys gold medal and Flour Bluff sophomore Jessica Hobbs and senior Angela Going finished first and second.

Westbrook began diving his freshman year at King. His 11th and final dive at Region was a challenging one he learned two day before the meet.

"It feels good. I've been putting in a lot of work everyday trying to get better and place first like I did," Westbrook said. "Probably the last one right when I went into the water I knew it was good."

Westbrook's freshman season the year before ended at Region.

The UIL 5A Swim & Dive State Meet starts Friday, Feb. 21 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at UT Austin.

TOP 3 BOYS

Noah Westbrook, King - 335.10

Nathan Cano, PSJA Memorial - 327.5

Leonel Rodriguez, Sharyland Pioneer - 309.8