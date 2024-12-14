Jose Trevino gives family in need new car, autographs to kids at opening ceremonies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ’Tis the season of giving and that’s exactly why St. John Paul II grad and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is back in town for his Winter World Series baseball and softball tournament. Young players lined up to get autographs from Trevino and many of our Coastal Bend talented players.

“I think it’s all part of the experience," Trevino said. "It goes back to giving back to the community.”

Trevino invited local players from Sinton like the Galvan brothers, Jaquae Stewart and Royals prospect Blake Mitchell to participate in the celebrity softball game.

“It’s awesome," Blake Mitchell, MLB top 100 prospect, said. "It means the most. For (him) and L’Erin and 24 Sports to invite me back to this great even that they’ve put on the past two years. It means a lot to come out here, support these kids and watch them have fun.”

The list goes on from social media star Juco King, to Robstown grad Florencio Serrano and Calallen alum Kale Emshoff who was another Minor League player that was excited to come back for the second consecutive year.

“I mean just look around you. Look at the kids," Kale Emshoff, Royals prospect said. "Their smile on their faces this is what you look forward to. Giving back to the community. Coming from South Texas baseball means a lot to us.”

That includes giving back to a South Texas family in need. Noah Rangel lost his son, who battled leukemia, right before last year’s tournament.

KRIS 6

“It’s a family that’s in need of it," Trevino said. "Me, L’Erin and family we all got together and said I think this is a good family that we can give it to. I think it’s going to be an exciting time.”

Trevino and 24 Sports got help from the Neessen family in Kingsville to donate a Jeep Compass.

“When Jay first got diagnosed L’Erin had reached out saying that him and Jose had wanted to go, but the timing wasn’t right, and unfortunately that meeting never got to happen," Rangel said. "I know Jay is watching over us right now and he’s seeing all of this. He’s with us.”

The Winter World Series tournament continues at the Portland fields and at London high school for baseball and softball on Saturday and finishes up on Sunday.