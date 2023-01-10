Javelinas riding 6-game win streak before facing Dallas Baptist

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas are in Kingsville for a two-game home stand this week, and Texas A&M Kingsville men's basketball is looking to keep their 6-game win-streak alive. During the offseason, head coach Johnny Estelle brought in nine newcomers to the Javelinas roster.

"He relies on us to coach them up and stuff like that, so it's just a process and I think now that we're getting the hang of it," C.J. Smith, TAMUK junior point guard, said.

Part of the process is making adjustments like switching from three guards to four guards with one big man in the paint.

"You know four guards does allow us to play faster. You know we had been playing a little bigger in the first semester, but it gives us an advantage offensively and a lot of nights it gives us an advantage defensively too," Johnny Estelle, TAMUK men's basketball head coach, said.

"It really opens up the floor playing with four guards, so if I have the ball down low anybody can shoot so have to respect them," Will Chayer, TAMUK senior forward and Veterans Memorial alum, said. "Really it gets everybody open. Clears the lane a lot more."

Texas A&M-Kingsville's defense causes problems, forcing the second most turnovers in division II college basketball at 287.

"I think it's the guys will to guard the ball and constant ball pressure," Smith said. "We all take pride in that side of the ball."

"Defensively I think we've always been one of the better teams in the league," Estelle said. "We just got to continue to buckle down, convert those steals we get into points and then let's continue to get the ball where it needs to be on offense."

This Thursday, the Javelinas and Dallas Baptist University Patriots tipoff around 7:30 p.m. following the women's game against Texas Woman's. Texas A&M Kingsville is hosting their faith night for fans.