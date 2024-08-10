Javelinas kickoff football camp ranked fourth in conference preseason poll

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The college football season is just a few weeks away, and soon Javelina fans can line up to get their tickets for the season opener. Texas A&M-Kingsville's roster did battle some injuries last season, but there is a good amount of Javelinas coming back and some local talent.

"I think we have some maturity in this group," Michael Salinas, Javelinas football head coach, said. "I think we have youth in number of snaps, but what's really been impressive is how these guys have come together and worked together in a short period of time at camp."

Salinas enters his fifth season leading the Javelinas football program, and TAMUK is ranked fourth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The defensive line is stacked with experience, but the secondary will look for a new leader to step up like redshirt sophomore safety Rayden Campbell who graduated from Flour Bluff.

"We have a lot of returners and I feel like in this defense we rotate a lot, so there is people coming back with a lot of playing experience that should be good for us," Campbell said.

Injuries troubled the quarterbacks last season. They've got four returners who each got time on the field last season, plus a new addition for depth. They look to establish connections with their receivers like 6-foot-2 senior Jackson Allen who graduated from Sinton.

Allen played in every game for the Javelinas last season as a key member of the receiver room, finishing with 11 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, the first two of his career. Allen has 281 receiving yards in his career with TAMUK.

"We faced a lot of adversity last year in that quarterback room, so we know that we're confident in every single one that's in that room. Whoever is out there we know they're going to do their job."

Allen is not only playing for the Javelinas, but his father Tom. He passed away last January, and was a long-time successful coach in Sinton.

"That's definitely who I play for, and every single one of the guys on the team they have their why." Allen said. "That's definitely my why and what keeps me going every single day on the field."

The Javelinas start their season with a non-district matchup in Kingsville against Colorado Mesa. Kickoff is set for Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.