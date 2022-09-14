Javelinas gear up for Lone Star Conference test at West Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (3-0) travel to West Texas A&M (3-0) for their Lone Star Conference season opener against the Buffs. TAMUK starts the season undefeated (3-0) for the first time since 2016.

Kingsville travels to West Texas A&M, a team they have lost to in the last three meetings. So far this season Texas A&M Kingsville head coach Mike Salinas likes the improvement in the offense.

The Javelinas' starting quarterback Jacob Cavazos, who is in a room of seven, won the position leading up to week one and has delivered 2 touchdowns, passing for 443 total yards and no interceptions in two games played.

"I felt we moved the ball well. We scored in the RedZone, which was an area of emphasis for us and we really had limited turnovers until last week. We had three," said Salinas, TAMUK football head coach. "We can't afford to put the ball on the ground in this conference or turn the ball over for that matter so we have to clean that up. But in regards to the offensive production, I thought we moved the ball well, and then our defense and special teams really put us in great positions all night."

Kickoff against West Texas A&M and their quarterback Nick Gerber is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Canyon, Texas.

Meetings in the Last Decade

2021 WTAMU 35-23

2019 WTAMU 35-31

2018 WTAMU 35-31

2017 TAMUK 37-9

2016 TAMUK 51-34

2015 WTAMU 51-45

2015 WTAMU 24-14

2014 WTAMU 48-21

2013 WTAMU 69-7

2012 WTAMU 40-10