Javelinas' early lead is short-lived to Hooks' exhibition 8-1 victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks shook off the rust in their home exhibition game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Tuesday. The MiLB AA Hooks defeated the NCAA DII Javelinas 8-1. Hooks' Zach Daniels and Jordan Brewer each went deep.

Corpus Christi gave up a first inning run to TAMUK, but after that Blair Henley posted zeros over his remaining four frames, retiring the final nine men he faced.

The Hooks season opener is Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the Arkansas Travelers at Whataburger Field.