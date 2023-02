CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Javelina Softball has canceled an appearance this weekend at the West Texas Invitational in Canyon, Texas. The team was to take on three teams from the RMAC in five different games this weekend.

The softball team is expected to return to play on Sunday, Feb 19 in San Antonio when they play Our Lady of the Lake.

