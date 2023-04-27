Jane Kieschnick named head coach of Gregory-Portland's volleyball squad

Former Corpus Christi Independent School District Athletic Coordinator Jane Kieschnick was named Gregory-Portland High School's head volleyball coach, according to a release from the G-PISD.

“As the AD at G-PISD I am fired up that Coach Kieschnick has decided to head our Volleyball program,” G-PISD Athletic Director Brent Davis said in the release. “She is an outstanding coach and educator; well known for success in South Texas volleyball, and we could not be any more excited to have her join Team G-P!”

Kieschnick has served as a coach for over 34 years at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels.

She also led the Sinton Pirates to the University Interscholastic League's State Tournament in 2011, and made the playoffs as a head coach in 21 consecutive seasons.

"She is a current Board Member for the Coastal Bend Coaches Association, and is a member of the Texas Girls Coaches Association and the Texas High School Coaches Association," the release states. "She has also formerly served as a member of the National Association of College Women Athletic Administrators and the National Association of College Directors in Athletics."

She will start her tenure on July 31.

