IWA eyeing a transition to 11-man football games

Incarnate Word Academy is transitioning from 6-man to 11-man football

They had early success in their first year of 6-man football

The transition begins during their 2024 season

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

For some of The Incarnate Word Angeles football players, they just learned the game. Now they may be spreading their wings into a different kind of game.

“We’re excited. I think the community’s excited and our school is growing," Angels football coach Jay Aleman said.

Incarnate Word Academy finished 7-4 in their only season of six-man football last fall. They battled their way to a playoff victory against Laredo St. Augustine in the first round. They lost to the eventual TAPPS Division 1 champions, The Emery/Weiner School.

“It really went great honestly," Ben Pettus said, a senior quarterback. "It was my first year playing football too. I’ve been at this school for a while, kind of never thought a football program would emerge from here, but it did and it went amazing.”

That first season gave the angels a wealth of confidence.

“These guys are hungry to come back for more this year. Our football IQ is a lot higher, we have a lot more games under our belt. And so, I think we’re better prepared for the goals we want to accomplish this year," Aleman said.

One of those goals, play some traditional 11-man football games.

Last year, IWA had 22 student-athletes on the roster, this year it’s up to 24. IWA middle school is starting a football program this year with 20 student-athletes. Coach Aleman sees the growth coming.

“I wanted to get these kids prepared for what’s to come. And so, 11-man is the ultimate goal and so we’re just taking baby steps to get there,” he said.

IWA will play two 11-man football games this season against Bishop Reicher Catholic and Agua Dulce. It’s a challenge, but one the Angels aren’t afraid of.

“I think it’s a lot to learn, definitely six-man and 11-man all at once, but I think we’re just up for the task," Pettus said.

“We’ve been told by other school rivals that six-man’s maybe not real football. Of course we don’t think that, but it’d still be great to show them what fake football can do,” said Paul Afuso, a junior linebacker.

There is a learning curve, especially for those playing football for the first time, but coach Aleman said there’s one thing in particular that will prepare them.

“The amount of intensity within the game is going to help us on a six-man perspective, because we’re not going to see that. And so, if we're the most intense and most physical in the field it's going to translate really really well to wins for us on six-man," Aleman said.

The transition won't happen immediately next year. Aleman said IWA will possibly add some more 11-man games next season, taking a few more steps. The ultimate goal is to make the change to a full 11-man schedule by the 2026 realignment.

IWA will start the season on the road in a six-man game against San Marcos Hill Country Christian on Friday.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.