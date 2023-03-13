Islanders to host watch party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders Men's Basketball team has made it to March Madness and will play in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Dayton, Ohio.

The Islander Alumni Association is inviting the public to come cheer on the team at a watch party at Brewster Street Icehouse Southside at 5550 Holly Rd.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

#ShakasUp!

