Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Islanders to host watch party

IslandersWatchParty.jpg
Contributed image
IslandersWatchParty.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 16:30:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders Men's Basketball team has made it to March Madness and will play in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Dayton, Ohio.

The Islander Alumni Association is inviting the public to come cheer on the team at a watch party at Brewster Street Icehouse Southside at 5550 Holly Rd.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

#ShakasUp!

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Women's History Month