Islanders repeat history as Southland Conference Tournament champions

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 08, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's basketball program made history Wednesday night after defeating Northwestern State for the third time in the 2022-23 season to secure the Southland Conference Tournament championship. The Islanders go back-to-back for the first time in program history.

Islanders second-year head coach Steve Lutz has not lost a conference tournament game in his tenure at TAMU-CC. It's no coincidence, and this is why the Islanders rally behind the motto Lutz Go!

TAMU-CC defeated Northwestern State 75-71, and Jalen Jackson was named the MVP. He led the Islanders with 17 points. Isaac Mushila scored 10 points and was a rebound short of a double-double.

It was a 1 point ballgame with less than a minute in the game, but Trey Tennyson made a second-chance layup and then Jackson made the final free throw.

Now TAMU-CC is back in the NCAA DI Tournament in consecutive seasons, and on Saturday they await their fate to find out where they sit on the bracket.

