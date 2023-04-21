Islanders men's tennis moves on to Southland Conference semifinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's tennis program extends its winning-streak to six matches after defeating Nicholls 4-1 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Championships at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center.

In doubles, Islanders senior Pascal Lorieul and junior Avery Zavala, an All-Conference First-Team doubles squad, registered a 6-2 win on court one. Seniors Ulysse Bertrand and Matthieu Peres clinched it 6-4 on court two after trailing for most of the set.

Men's tennis improved to (23-5) in SLC Tournament matches under head coach Steve Moore.

Men's tennis will compete in the SLC Tournament semifinals on Friday against UIW at 6 p.m. at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Courts. The Islanders beat the Cardinals 5-2 in the regular season matchup. The program has won 9 SLC Championship titles leading up to the 2023 tournament.

Women's tennis will face Nicholls in the first round on Friday at 10 a.m. and beach volleyball starts their conference tournament against New Orleans or Southeastern at 2:30 p.m. at Water's Edge Park.

That "we're on to the semi-finals" feeling 💫💫💫



🏆🎾 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi celebrate tonight!#EarnedEveryDay x @IslandersTennis pic.twitter.com/qnuC2DTAxT — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) April 21, 2023

