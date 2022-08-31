Islanders men's basketball receives unique NIL deal, needing support this Saturday

Corpus Christi Islanders men's basketball is finally getting recognition after their March Madness First Four appearance this past spring. Today the islanders received their first NIL deal as a team.

NIL stands for name, image and likeness. It's a controversial topic whether college players should get paid on top of their scholarship, which not every player has a full ride. The fact is players are now allowed to make money outside of their scholarship, but this partnership with the islanders is not your typical get paid deal.

The men's team needs your help this Saturday. Most of the athletes chose the option to keep 50 percent of the profits from their upcoming deal with RKM Collectibles. That company will be a selling sports cards, Pokemon, comics and more at two locations, "Boxes from the Attic" and the other is "The Twisted Rose".

Islanders senior guard Trey Tennyson shares how the NIL deal helps him off the court.

"It will help me out a lot because as athletes we don't have the opportunity to work and get jobs, so my full-time focus is basketball," said Trevian Tennyson, Islanders senior guard. "It will help me out a lot just getting money to be able to buy groceries. Simple things like tooth brushes and toothpaste and simple things like that."

Make sure to name the player you'd like to help when purchasing cards and comics from the booth. Here's the Islanders 2022-23 men's basketball roster.