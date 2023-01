CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana swept the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at the American Bank Center on Thursday. The Islanders men (10-7, 3-1) lost in overtime 85-82 and the women (8-7, 3-1) fell short 53-46.

Up next, TAMU-CC battles New Orleans on Saturday starting with the women at 1 p.m.