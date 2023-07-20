Islanders' Jeremy Romo to represent TAMU-CC at USA Rugby Combine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders have had a successful sports season, and the accomplishments continue. This time for Islanders rugby.

Islanders marine biology senior Jeremy Romo picked up rugby a year and a half ago.

"One day I was just in the gym doing my thing, and my teammate Gilbert he came over and was like hey you should come try us out," Romo said. "He was like you should just come out for a practice. See how you like it. Fell in love with it ever since."

Now he's on his way to the USA Rugby Combine with 34 other athletes in the country competing for a spot on the National Team.

"That's a really big goal for me because I want to go pro in this sport," Romo said. "They said that a majority of the players from that team last year either got drafted or got signed."

Romo is the first Islander to be invited to compete for a USA 23 and under roster spot, and he's put in the blood, sweat and tears to reach his goal.

"In the scrum my job is to hook the ball back," Romo said. "Then in the line-outs I would throw the ball into our team when they lift our lifter."

Despite the physicality that comes with rugby, Romo always plays with a smile.

"Really is the one sunshine," Tristan Hullett, TAMU-CC Rugby President and fly-half position player, said. "Everyone knows when you come to practice he's that guy that's going to bring a smile to your face and bring that positive energy that everybody needs."

He's got support from TAMU-Corpus Christi and his hometown of Richmond, near Houston.

"I know my family and my friends from back home are all proud of me, and it's an honor," Romo said. "I'm going to go give it all I got and we'll go from there."

The USA Rugby Combine is set for Aug. 10-14 at the United States Performance Center on the Campus of UNCC in Charlotte, NC. Good luck to Jeremy.

To connect or join the Islanders Rugby Club click here for their Instagram page.