Islanders get revenge on New Orleans 73-60 and clinch double-bye in SLC Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (20-10, 13-4 SLC) men's basketball team secured the No. 2 seed and a two-round bye straight to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament for the second consecutive year after getting revenge on New Orleans (9-21, 4-13 SLC) 73-60 revenge Monday night at the American Bank Center.

Junior Garry Clark led the Islanders recording his fifth double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Islanders are riding a 6-game winning streak before they host UIW on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m at the American Bank Center. That's their last game before tipping off the Southland Conference Tournament next week.

Defeating New Orleans on Monday earned the Islanders their 20th win of year. That's three straight seasons with at least 20 wins. With one game remaining, Shaw has the opportunity to either match or break the best regular season record of a first-year head coach as Steve Lutz led the Islanders to a (20-11) record in the 2021-22 season.