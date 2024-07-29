Islanders gearing up for Athletic Fund Casino Night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Department is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. It’s the annual Islander Athletic Fund Casino Night on Saturday, August 3rd. The event supports the student-athlete scholarship fund and allows a first-class Division I experience for Islanders student-athletes.

The event will be held on campus in the University Center and will feature many of your favorite casino-like games including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Texas Hold-Em, and Slot Machines among other games. Gambling games will be for entertainment purposes only, with the high chip count winner recognized at the end of the event.

There will be a dinner buffet and cash bar along with a silent, bid board, and live auctions. There will also be an opportunity to interact with the Islanders coaching staff.

For information on the event and a chance to buy tickets or a table for the event, click here.

