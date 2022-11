CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders earned their first win in dominant fashion. A 70-38 victory over TLU. The Islanders are now (1-2) and (1-0) in the Dugan Wellness Center. Alecia Westbrook led the floor with 14 points and 15 rebounds.



𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 !!!! 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟱 !!!#ShakasUp pic.twitter.com/9xdxzyR1II — Islanders Women's Basketball (@Islanders_WBB) November 17, 2022