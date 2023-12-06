Islanders defeat UTRGV 69-46 on homecourt in South Texas Showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are on a roll at the American Bank Center going (2-0) after defeating UTRGV on Tuesday 69-46. It was the first of two games in their South Texas Showdown rivalry series.

The Islanders got off to a hot start in the first quarter, an 8-0 run. Four TAMU-CC players scored in double digits (Nabaweeyah McGill-12, Alecia Westbrook-11, Violeta Verano-10 and Annukka Willstedt-10). Westbrook ended the night with a double-double 13 rebounds and 11 points.

TAMU-CC improved their season record to (4-4) before traveling to UTRGV on Thursday, Nov. 14. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The winning night was initiated by a pregame celebration, as TAMU-CC unveiled its 2022-23 Southland Conference regular season Championship and WNIT banners. It honored the squad that won the program's second regular season championship title in four years and its first postseason appearance since 2005.

