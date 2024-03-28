Islanders celebrate 4-1 victory over Texas, next up Nicholls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders baseball went back to work Wednesday after defeating the University of Texas at Austin 4-1. This season the Islanders started a new tradition after winning a series, taking a selfie. Not a bad way to make memories.

"Everybody was talking about we need this selfie," Christian Smith-Johnson said. "We need this selfie. Man they don't know about the other 15 selfies we've taken. We've got plenty."

A victory worth celebrating, but staying balanced in emotions. A skill Corpus Christi head coach Scott Malone says his guys have done well this season.

"We know that we can hang," Smith-Johnson, said. "Like we know we can beat these type of teams, but we didn't have the backup to show anybody. Like we hadn't done it yet, so when we go out there and do it everybody is surprised."

Johnson hit the game-changing three-run blast against the Longhorns to separate the final 4-1 decision. It marked A&M-Corpus Christi's sixth-ever win over the Longhorns, first since 2019 when they won 8-2 at home, and the first time they beat Texas in Austin since 2016.

"It was a great win for us and it gives you that tap on the shoulder, 'hey guys you know you can beat anybody'," Malone said. "You know so I think it's great for us, but I also think we have the right guys."

An Islanders lineup that's strong top to bottom. They rank top-10 nationally in double plays (25) and triples (12). Partnered with a good pitching staff that MLB scouts are keeping an eye on, led by Matthew Watson. They'll face Nicholls pitcher Jacob Mayers. A mid-90 mph arm with the strikeouts to prove it.

"I like our pitchers too, so I think we match up well with these guys," Malone said. "Again, we're going to have to play our A-game. Nicholls State won our conference last year, so they're going to come in here with confidence and they're going to think they're supposed to win. We're going to have to beat them"

The Islanders 3-game series against Nicholls starts Thursday at Chapman Field. Thursday and Friday's games will begin at 6 p.m. while Saturday will feature the 1 p.m. day game. Thursday night's game will be the only one streamed live on ESPN+.

"I'm just super proud of our team and I can't wait to keep playing with these guys and making memories," Smith-Johnson, said. "It's the greatest time of my life right now actually. I couldn't be more grateful."

A revenge game for Corpus Christi, after falling to the Colonels last season in the road series 2-1.