Islanders advance in SLC beach and tennis Tournament

Winning in three straight courts, the top-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beach volleyball team swept New Orleans 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 SLC Tournament Friday at The Water's Edge Park.

A trip to the finals of the Southland Conference Championship is what's in store for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's tennis program after dismissing UIW 4-2 in the semifinals Friday at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center.

In a match that finished in under an hour and 45 minutes, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's tennis program cruised to a 4-0 win over Nicholls on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Championships at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. The top-seeded Islanders extended their home-winning streak to 32 matches.