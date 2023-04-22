Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Islanders advance in SLC beach and tennis Tournament

Islanders beach volleyball and tennis advance in Southland Conference Tournament
Islanders advance in SLC beach and tennis Tournament
Posted at 12:16 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 01:16:40-04

Winning in three straight courts, the top-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beach volleyball team swept New Orleans 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 SLC Tournament Friday at The Water's Edge Park.

A trip to the finals of the Southland Conference Championship is what's in store for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's tennis program after dismissing UIW 4-2 in the semifinals Friday at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center.

In a match that finished in under an hour and 45 minutes, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's tennis program cruised to a 4-0 win over Nicholls on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Championships at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. The top-seeded Islanders extended their home-winning streak to 32 matches.

SATURDAY GAMES:
BEACH VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS
*10 a.m. vs. Boise State
WOMEN'S TENNIS SEMIFINALS
*10 a.m. vs. Northwestern State
MEN'S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP
*4 p.m. vs. New Orleans

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History