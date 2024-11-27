Islander men overpower TLU; women fall to UTEP, Allen reaches 1,000 career points

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's and women's basketball tipped off their first game of the 2024-25 season at the American Bank Center on Tuesday.

The men defeated Texas Lutheran 94-45. Junior Kam Parker led the Islanders with 15 points, followed by senior Garry Clark and redshirt-junior Stephen Giwa with 11. Up next, they host Prairie View A&M on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

KRIS 6

Islander women's basketball fell short to UTEP 64-53. Graduate student Paige Allen reached 1,000 career points on a free throw in the fourth quarter. She finished the game with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Nabaweeyah McGill led the team with 14 points. The Islanders have a chance to snap their losing skid on Saturday, when they host Our Lady of the Lake at the American Bank Center at 1 p.m.