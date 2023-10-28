Ingleside Mustangs stampede to Game of the Week win over Orange Grove

INGLESIDE, Texas — In their penultimate regular season game, the Ingleside Mustangs went wire to wire in the Thomas J. Henry Game of the Week, for a district win against the Orange Grove Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2).

On the backs of Ingleside's (9-0, 3-0) offensive play-makers, they are now on track to play for the District 15 title in 4A-Division 2.

The Mustangs started the game running wild scoring on all three of their first quarter drives.

It started with a 7 yard pass from quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn to his favorite target, J.C. Smith on a slant route. A two point conversion made it 8-0 Ingleside.

That touchdown catch saw Smith break the school single season receiving yards record.

Mustangs defense held tough forcing the Bulldogs to punt on their first possession.

When they got the ball back, it was back to the same old, same old. Jakobsohn hit Smith again this time to his left. Smith broke a tackle and kept his legs moving for a 15 yard touchdown catch and run. Another two point conversion made it 16-0 early.

Orange Grove's second possession was more successful. It was most effective seeing quarterback Logan Rodriguez tuck it and run for big chunk plays. That and a 19 yard toss to wide receiver Aidan Yeatman set up their first touchdown. From the 1 yard line, Rodriguez barreled in to the endzone. They went for a two point play, but failed to convert.

16-6 Mustangs lead.

Orange Grove's defense started to make adjustments and forced the Mustangs into a fourth down and one to go on the Orange Grove 48 yard line.

Bulldogs had contained the run up to that point, but that's when Mustangs' Nate Ambrose broke loose for the next Ingleside score to go up 23-6.

Into the second quarter, Bulldogs defense solved the puzzle and forced an Ingleside punt. With a good return it set the offense up in Mustang territory around the 30 yard line.

Trying to take advantage of the position, Rodriguez tried to take a shot to the endzone, overthrew his target and instead was picked off by Jakobsohn inside the five yard line on a ridiculous one handed interception.

However, a few plays later, Bulldogs Robert Silva flies in to sack Jakobsohn knocking the ball loose and picked up by the Bulldogs.

That led to a Diego Garza 15 yard touchdown run to make it 23-13.

The Mustang offense just couldn't be contained for long. Jakobsohn would find Smith over the middle once again, shoved off two defenders and scampered away for a 63 yard touchdown.

Then late in the quarter, the duo links up one more time for their fourth connection of the half. Mustangs took a 37-13 lead into the break.

Orange Grove came into the second half determined to make Ingleside work for this one. Bulldogs drive down, eating up clock before Rodriguez ran in for pay dirt from four yards out, untouched. The extra point was no good, so Bulldogs trailed 37-19.

On Ingleside's only third quarter drive, they faced third down and 16 from the Bulldog 18 yard line. Jakobsohn saw Smith was in one-on-one coverage and put a pretty good ball to the back corner of the endzone. Smith, falling backwards had his hands up and saw the ball sail about half a foot over him.

Ingleside went for the points and kicked the field goal, but it was short.

Orange grove continued their momentum with a 41 yard touchdown run by Garza, but it was called back for holding. That didn't matter. The long drive carried into the fourth quarter where Rodriguez again sprinted his way in from close range. Another failed two point attempt left the Bulldogs down 37-25.

Ingleside felt a sense of urgency, returning to their first quarter form. A long drive coupled with Orange Grove penalties, led Jakobsohn to run into the endzone from two yards out for his fifth touchdown of the day. Ingleside went back up three scores, 44-25.

Orange Grove refused to give up, with just over three minutes left, Rodriguez scored his fourth rushing touchdown, again closing the gap to 44-32.

Bulldogs forced a punt out of Ingleside to get the ball back. But with two minutes to go, Jakobsohn intercepted Rodriguez once again.

Ingleside will play for the district title at Sinton (6-2-1, 3-0) on Friday Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Bulldogs close out the regular season hosting Robstown (3-6, 1-2) at the same time and day, to determine third and fourth place in the district.

All four of these teams will represent District 15 in the playoffs.

West Oso (1-9,0-4) is the lone district team eliminated from playoff contention.

