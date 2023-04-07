Hooks fall to Travelers in season opener 9-5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1) MiLB AA season opener ended in a 9-5 loss against the Arkansas Travelers (1-0) in their Texas League duel.

The Hooks got off to a slow start on offense, while the Travelers took an early 6-0 lead after 2 innings. Corpus Christi starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti allowed 5 hits, 6 runs and handed 3 walks in his 3 inning season debut. He also struck out 4 batters.

The third inning is when the Hooks finally got on the board. Shay Whitcomb hit a 2-run home run to right field. Then leadoff batter Alex McKenna hit a triple to get into scoring position, and J.C. Correa capitalized on the situation with a ground out RBI to put the Hooks down 6-3.

The Hooks got within 2 runs when Jordan Brewer grounded out in the fourth, but Arkansas added 3 more runs in the fifth for security and eventually held off Corpus Christi 9-5.

Game two against the Travelers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Whataburger Field. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Hooks short sleeve hoodie.