Hooks and KRIS 6 give baseball gear to Robstown from Equipment Drive

ROBSTOWN, Texas — KRIS 6 alongside the Corpus Christi Hooks joined forces in 2023 for the Baseball/Softball Equipment Drive. Helping Coastal Bend athletes have gear they need to succeed. Last year, the first donation was given to Moody baseball, and this time Robstown.

"I got a new pair of turfs," Christian Barrera, Robstown sophomore third baseman, said. "It's going to help me a lot since we play on a turf field and I'm going to need a new pair of turfs."

The Robstown baseball program was given cleats, gloves and catcher's gear.

"Oh I'm going through cleats a lot," Jacob Pacheco, Robstown junior first baseman, said. "I have to get a new pair like every five months, and it's good that I got a new pair."

The school district works hard getting equipment every season for all of their players.

"Right now we try to fundraise close to $30-35,000 just to outfit our teams because catcher's equipment $500, bats $500 if you're talking about the top of the line bats," Elias Vasquez, Robstown baseball head coach, said. "Baseballs have gotten super expensive. Baseball caps, but it's beneficial for practice and we definitely love it so thank you."

If you are interested in donating some gently used softball or baseball gear please bring it to Whataburger Field's front office for a ticket voucher to a 2024 Hooks baseball game.