Hooks' 7-run first inning overpowers Sod Poodles 12-6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last time the Corpus Christi Hooks hosted the Amarillo Sod Poodles for a MiLB AA Texas League South showdown, the Hooks won the series.

On Tuesday, the Hooks started their second homestand series against the Soddies with a 12-6 win.

Amarillo scored first off a 2-run homer from Jordan Lawlar, but the Hooks responded in dominant fashion in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Dezenzo started things off with a 2 RBI automatic double.

A few batters later, Colin Barber hit a 3-run homer to steal the 5-2 lead. Chad Stevens tripled on a line drive to right field, bringing home Luis Aviles Jr.

Drew Gilbert ended the first inning with a sac fly to center and the Hooks ended the outing with 13 hits in game one.

The first pitch was thrown by 8-year-old Aralynn Falcon. She was named the Driscoll Player of the Game for her fight against cancer. She just finished her final treatment and if everything goes well, she will be able to ring the cancer free bell.

Photo provided by Larissa Liska 8-year-old Aralynn Falcon throws out the first pitch of the Hooks vs. Sod Poodles game on Tuesday night.

Game two is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks also honored the Calallen softball team who won the UIL 4A state championship title. The Lady Cats are the first team from Corpus Christi to bring home a softball championship.

"I love how the community is just there and they love to support us no matter what, and they have fun doing it," Alaunah Almaraz, a rising senior and Calallen third baseman said. "We're just grateful that they're able to be there and just have our back."