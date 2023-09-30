History repeats: Refugio flys by Three Rivers in Game of the Week

THREE RIVERS, Texas — In a game that looked the same as it has the last several years, Refugio Bobcats had no trouble taming the Three Rivers Bulldogs. Bobcats run into Bulldog Stadium and win 59-14.

On the first offensive play of the game, Refugio (5-1, 2-0) ran up to the line of scrimmage for a quick snap. Sophomore Ray Lewis took the hand-off, bounced out to the right and scampered 60 yards for the touchdown. A little foreshadow of what was to come. Three Rivers was playing close to the line, so once Lewis was 15 yards down field he had already passed everyone.

When the Bobcats got the ball back, it was like deja vu. A hand-off to senior Isaiah Avery went for 76 yards making it a 14-0 game.

Three Rivers (4-2, 1-1) plan of attack was to slow the game down, keep the ball out of Refugio's hands and limit their possessions. It worked momentarily.

Bulldog senior quarterback Caden Soliz was finally able to take a shot to his fellow senior Derek Lancaster on their next drive. Soliz and Lancaster connected for a big chunk play with Lancaster going up over Bobcat's Ernest Campbell, for the catch.

Penalties helped the Bulldog drive. It set up Soliz to barrel into the endzone for short range closing the Refugio lead 14-7.

That's as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Second quarter, Refugio's Jordan King slipped into the endzone from 15 yards out for the first of his three touchdowns of the night.

Three Rivers were plagued by penalties and strong Refugio defensive line that stalled many drives.

Refugio's next chance, they were faced with a third down and 12 yards to go. Junior quarterback Kelan Brown faked a hand-off and floated a screen pass to Ernest "The Flash" Campbell who avoided being tripped and sped his way 62 yards to score. The Texas A&M University commit makes the game 28-7.

A Soliz fumble near the goaline set up a short range touchdown for King.

Then Avery made it look easy with a 58 yard touchdown run. He also had three on the night.

It was a 31 point second quarter for Refugio. The decision was made more than half way through the third quarter to have a running clock.

Refugio, now 2-0 in 2A-D1 District 15, play host to Skidmore-Tynan (2-3, 0-1) who is coming off a bye week.

In the same district, Three Rivers hopes to rebound on the road at a struggling Shiner (1-5, 1-1).

