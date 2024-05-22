Hill returns home; Calallen grad makes first Corpus Christi MiLB appearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks returned home for a MiLB Double-A 6-game series against the Arkansas Travelers. Like most young ballplayers, Kyle Hill dreamed of playing professional baseball. Now he has the opportunity against the Hooks.

“I was actually a bat boy for the Hooks. I think I was 8 or 9-years-old," Hill said. "I was a bat boy for them, so I think that was one of my first games.”

Now it’s Hill’s turn to be the hero, and play in front of his family.

“Excited and happy for him," Kathy Hill, Kyle's mother, said. "All of the hard work and dedication. Everything he has put in. He has been waiting a long time.”

The 2015 Calallen grad visited his alma mater before the series against the Hooks. In high school, Hill had 110 strikeouts and a 10-1 record. 9 years later he is finally playing a game back home as a relief pitcher with the Arkansas Travelers.

“I’ve always been one call away from High-A to get to Double-A to come here,” Hill said.

Drafted at 22-years-old from Baylor University to the Mariners, the 27-year-old recalls the moment he received the news leading up to the season.

“I remember it was the second week of spring training," Hill said. "Our pitching coordinator pulled me aside and he was like, ‘Hey man congratulations you’re going to start in Double-A this year.’ Then I walked off and I start crying. I was like this is awesome. Yes it’s one step closer to the Big Leagues. Yes I get to go play and do my job, but I get to just be near my family.”

As a Travelers’ relief pitcher, Kyle Hill will probably play in 2-3 games in the 6-game series against the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

“I think most of my friends and family are coming to every single game and so they’ll see me pitch, but yeah I could throw at any moment,” Hill said.