CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High school girls basketball is only a few games in and Gregory-Portland (3-0) stunned No. 23 Calallen (4-1) 42-38 in their rivalry duel.

GIRLS SCORES

Nordheim 13, Skidmore-Tynan 71

Three Rivers 27, Ganado 53

Bloomington 50, Refugio 53

Aransas Pass 81, Sinton 29

Odem 47, Woodsboro 38

Marion 51, George West 54

West Oso 63, IWA 27