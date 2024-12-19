Gregory-Portland honors seven seniors on college signing day fall 2024

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats celebrated college signing day for seven seniors on Wednesday. Two soccer players, two softball players, two volleyball players and one track and field athlete.

Audrey Diercks signed with the San Jacinto College softball team and Madison Mauricio is going to Hill College softball. Both are pitchers. Tyron Schmidt will throw shot put and discus for the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas. Last year he advanced to the state meet.

"It's been a dream school of mine for a while. My siblings went to it, family members and all of that stuff," Tyron Schmidt, GP shot put and discus thrower, said. "I really love their track program, their engineering and everything about them."

For soccer Leilani De Leion will add a defensive player to Cisco College's roster and G-P captain and midfielder Makenzie Ivie will play for Texas Lutheran University and pursue her passion to become a coach.

"I coach little kids, so it really inspires me because I like to see them grow and I want them to be the same as me one day," Makenzie Ivie, GP midfielder, said. "Go to college and play soccer."

For volleyball Kacy O'Neal is a versatile blocker and spiker. She signed with Our Lady of the Lake. Ashleyn Kelly joined the Howard Payne volleyball roster. She was the UIL 5A District 29 setter of the year and ended her career with 3,723 assists.

"I just really liked it," Ashlyn Kelly, said. "I really liked the coaching staff and when I stepped on campus it just felt like home."