Gregory-Portland falls, Redden scores final touchdown

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats met up with San Antonio Alamo Heights at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero for round two of playoffs. The Wildcats fell 31-8, ending their season with a record of (8-4).

The game was dominated by the defenses in the first half, with the Wildcats forcing a turnover on downs on each of the first two possessions, and the game was scoreless after the first quarter.

Alamo Heights senior quarterback Conley McKenna was the x-factor in the second quarter for the Mules. McKenna had a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown in the quarter, and the Mules led 21-0 going into the break.

The second half was well dominated by the defenses once again, as the third quarter was scoreless again.

In the fourth, the Mules added a field goal and touchdown to extend the lead to 31-0.

Brandon Redden, the senior quarterback for the Wildcats, who was injured in week one against Calallen, and has had limited reps the last few weeks, came in for his final drive as a Wildcat and tossed a touchdown to Ross DuBose. The two-point conversion cut the lead to 31-8, but the Wildcats ran out of time, and that was the score when the final buzzer sounded.

After the game, Redden talked about getting to enter the game, and the love he has for his teammates and coaches.

“It just feels amazing, I worked really hard just to get back,” he said. “I know it's a physical sport and all, I just have my heart for this game. My teammates, I love my teammates, I love all of them, and I really did it for them. These coaches, this coaching staff is great and it's just amazing. It's not all about me, the touchdown press is great, but I just love this team.”