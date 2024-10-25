Gregory-Portland digs deep to win Battle of the Bridge in Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Battle of the Bridge between the Gregory-Portland Wildcats (4-4, 3-0) and the Carroll Tigers (3-5, 1-2) started out as a defensive slug fest. The Wildcats overcame a tough first half to win 42-7 in KRIS 6 News' live Game Night South Texas.

G-P remains in a tie atop District 14 in 5A-DII with the Miller Buccaneers, both with three wins.

It wasn't until late in the third quarter the Wildcats put the tigers away. The G-P offense exploded for five second half touchdowns after leading 7-0 at halftime. Quarterback Reed Dooms had a hand in all five of those scoring plays.

Early game dramatics kicked this game off. After G-P looked to coast down the field on their first drive, the Carroll defense stopped them on downs inside their own 30 yard line.

What hurt Carroll all game long were turnovers. Their first play, quarterback Nate Bazan tried to run right and as he dove forward a Wildcat defender knocked the ball out with their helmet.

G-P took over and moved down to the four yard line. On fourth down, Dooms called his own number, but was stuffed up the middle by Kaiden Garcia, Da'shaun Foster and others.

Bazan hit Braylen Swanson on a deep pass to get the Tigers to midfield and out of trouble. However, like most of their drives on the night, they stalled out after a productive play or two.

Carroll had another good shot in the second quarter after G-P pinned them at the one yard line. Jesse Garcia exploded for a big run to the Wildcats 38 yard line, but was stripped of the ball. Fortunate for him it went out of bounds. The very next play Bazan was hit with a strip sack and G-P's Cole Zipprian recovered it.

Wildcats took that momentum and turned it into the only scoring drive of the half. Cody Adame rushed it home from six yards out.

Other than a couple chunk plays from Adame, the Tiger defense limited the rush attack from a balanced G-P offense. Carroll has Bobbie Ochoa, Jonathan Pena and the rest of the defensive line to thank.

Wildcats Brandon Coates had two touchdowns, Carter Dominguez caught a screen pass and jetted down the runway for 62 yards. Brayden Flores found pay dirt on a slant route to start the fourth quarter. Dooms closed out the game rushing in from eight yards away.

Carroll's lone touchdown came on a kick return in the fourth quarter by Charles Marth.

G-P has a big time match-up for first place in the district on Nov. 1 at home against the Miller Buccaneers. They'll close out the season against the King Mustangs.

Carroll is very much still in the playoff picture. They'll take on the Ray Texans on Nov. 1 before they finish the regular season with the Moody Trojans.

5A-DII District 14

Miller 3-0

Gregory-Portland 3-0

Ray 1-1

Carroll 1-2

Moody 0-2

King 0-3

