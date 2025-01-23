Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff shake up UIL 5A District 29 standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The one thing certain in UIL 5A District 29 high school boys basketball is that Veterans Memorial (30-0, 11-0) is running away with the top spot. The next three playoff seeds will be hard to come by as there are four more strong teams, Ray, Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff and Miller.

On Wednesday, G-P upset Miller 64-63 after falling short to the Bucs back in December 74-65. Wildcats senior Shawn Williams led the floor with 36 points. Miller's George Simmons scored 27.

Gregory-Portland upsets Miller basketball 64-63 in 2024-25 season

Flour Bluff handed Ray a 61-55 loss after falling to them in December 45-41.

Flour Bluff outshoots Ray 61-55 in 2024-25 basketball season