Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff shake up UIL 5A District 29 standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The one thing certain in UIL 5A District 29 high school boys basketball is that Veterans Memorial (30-0, 11-0) is running away with the top spot. The next three playoff seeds will be hard to come by as there are four more strong teams, Ray, Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff and Miller.
On Wednesday, G-P upset Miller 64-63 after falling short to the Bucs back in December 74-65. Wildcats senior Shawn Williams led the floor with 36 points. Miller's George Simmons scored 27.
Flour Bluff handed Ray a 61-55 loss after falling to them in December 45-41.
UIL 5A District 29 Standings
Veterans Memorial (30-0, 11-0)
Ray (20-9, 7-3)
Gregory-Portland (25-6, 7-3)
Flour Bluff (17-14, 7-4)
Miller (9-11, 6-4)
Carroll (14-16, 4-6)
King (12-17, 3-8)
Alice (11-18, 1-9)
Moody (2-23, 0-9)