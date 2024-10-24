Gregory-Portland and Carroll duel for district standings on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge represents a rivalry in high school football, the Battle of the Bridge between Gregory-Portland (3-4, 2-0) and Carroll (3-4, 1-1). It's a UIL 5A-DII District 14 duel on Game Night South Texas for bragging rights and playoff seeding.

Gregory-Portland's season started slow losing 4 straight. Now the Wildcats are riding a 3-game winning streak.

"Reed Dooms (quarterback) is playing really well," Brent Davis, Gregory-Portland football head coach, said. "Our running back (Cody) Adame is really playing well and it all starts up front with the offensive line. You know our offensive line is the strength of our team."

The Wildcats run a balanced offense. So far this season they've passed for 1,335 yards and rushed for 1,588 yards.

"Their (Carrol) defensive front is tough," Roman Turruviat, Gregory-Portland senior right tackle, said. "They have really big people up front, so it's going to give us a lot better look for playoffs and I'm excited for that."

Carroll lost 3 straight to start the season. The Tigers responded winning their next three, but last week fell to Miller. Despite facing talented receivers, the Tigers junior cornerback Ryan Guerra has continued to not allow a single touchdown on his side.

"I just feel like we're more balanced with them and we can show what we got," Guerra said. "Bounce back from this week and try to make a run in playoffs."

Carroll's offense features senior running back Robert Muhammad and young receivers who are making an impact.

"We're going to have to be able to run the football and we're going to have to be able to make some explosive plays in the passing game," Cal Neatherlin, Carroll football head coach, said. "If we do that I think we have a good shot."

Over the past decade, the Battle of the Bridge has been in favor of G-P. The Wildcats have won 8 and lost 4. Defensive Coordinator Mark Chester graduated in 1999. He played free safety and quarterback.

"We played here when I was a senior. It was a really close game," Chester said. "They got the better of us that game, but it was a special night. It was a big game."

Carroll 2007 grad Tommy Garcia is also coaching his former team. He played left tackle.

"It's ex generations that have played in the past and they're kind of just looking forward to the game," Garcia said. "It's just a real big part of a tradition here at Carroll, so being able to play in it and being able to coach in it now is just an awesome experience."

Gregory-Portland and Carroll kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. Catch the game live on KRIS 6 and on our website www.kristv.com/live2.

The top four teams make playoffs. There are three weeks left in the regular season.

