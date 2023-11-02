GNST: Alice one rivalry away against H.M. King from outright district title

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Our last Game Night South Texas live broadcast of the 2023 regular season features a UIL 4A-DI district 16 rivalry game between the Alice Coyotes (7-1, 5-0) and H.M. King Brahmas (3-6, 1-4).

Alice is on a roll since defeating Calallen for the first time since 2012. Now three weeks later, the Coyotes have a chance to win the district championship outright.

"Oh man that means a lot. We need to bring the district champions back to Alice since 2008 it was," Alice sophomore quarterback Lucian Cruz said. "15 years I mean I was 1-year-old, so it feels good to have a chance to bring that back to Alice."

Cruz has become a game changer, delivering 17 touchdown passes and rushing for 7 touchdowns. A lot of confidence built behind his experienced receivers, running backs and linemen.

"I mean they're great. I mean most of them are all older than me, so they kind of take me under their wing," Cruz said. "Protect me and that really does help us win these games."

"As a sophomore he's grown up right in front of our eyes,"Alice football head coach J.R. Castellano said. "From the Vets Memorial game which he had four turnovers in that game to constant improvement each week."

This is Coach Castellano's and H.M. King's Coach Ruben Garcia's first season as head coach for their respective teams.

Alice cannot underestimate H.M. King. Despite losing four district games, the Brahmas fell short 2 points or less in two of those matchups. Junior quarterback Dylon Everett leads the charge with help from two 6-foot-3 receivers.

"Our offense just needs to get their chemistry down," Everett said. "To beat offense we're going to have to make some big plays. We're going to have to execute on offense. Defense just need to keep doing what they're doing."

The Brahmas defense loves to force turnovers. They recovered 10 fumbles and 8 interceptions.

"Alice they've got pretty good, competitive wide receivers," H.M. King senior linebacker Jaiden Lewis said. "I think our secondary is pretty good though. Think they can handle them."

"This past Friday they created four turnovers," Head Coach Ruben Garcia said. "It's just something they do. It's their mindset, the tenacity they have playing on the defensive side of the ball, so I would say that's our strong point."

Both teams looking to put on a show in a rivalry game that dates back to 1909.

"Having family members play through this program, and having them play with the 'Original Pride of South Texas' and now I'm in those shoes it means a lot," Alice senior wide receiver and cornerback Justin Arellano said. "We've got some big shoes to fill, but I think we're doing alright so far."

Catch our last Game Night South Texas regular season game this Thursday live on The C.W. starting at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.