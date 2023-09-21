Game of the Week: Battle of the undefeated, Cuero (4-0) at Beeville (4-0) Friday

BEEVILLE, Texas — It's week five of the high school football season, and our Game of the Week is one of 22 in Texas that features two undefeated teams. It's going to be a fierce battle this Friday between the UIL 4A-DII No. 4 Cuero Gobblers (4-0) and UIL 4A-DI Beeville Trojans (4-0). The Gobblers defeated the Trojans by more than 50 points last season, but don't judge a book by its cover.

"We were there in the first half last year. We were 28-21 last year and then we just fell apart," Elijah Sustaita, Beeville senior quarterback, said. "We had a couple of injuries and we fell apart. We're looking to finish the game this year."

Beeville has been battle-tested this year, and so far they've bounced back.

"Our kids are resilient. We had some bad things that happened to us the first half against Sinton," Chris Soza, Beeville football head coach, said. "Somerset we had some things where we could have folded the tent up, and we didn't. Our kids are just believing, they don't point fingers, they come back and listen to the coaches and they work hard."

The Trojans' offense led by quarterback Elijah Sustaita shares the wealth. So far this season eight different athletes have found the endzone.

"We have the Perez brothers.They're a big part of our team," Sustaita said. "We have Austin Arredondo, Ryne Espinoza. I mean we just ground and pound."

Beeville runs a balanced attack. Through four games the Trojans have totaled 646 passing yards and 686 on the ground with help from the offensive line.

"We're very strong. We're very quick, fast," Jacob Cantu, Beeville senior center, said. "I mean we're not very big. You know 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2, but we've got a lot of heart.

The Trojans winning streak also stems from their defense having forced 5 interceptions and 3 fumbles. Beeville turned three of those turnovers into touchdowns.

"A lot of defensive big plays," Soza said. "Pick sixes, pick-up sixes, three-and-outs, turnovers, so they've given us a chance to win."

Now they face the Gobblers. A final test before district begins.

"Come out and support us and let's go," Sustaita said. "Go Beeville."

Our week five Game of the Week kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville.