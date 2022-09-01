Game Night South Texas: St. John Paul II vs. West Oso

Our week two matchup for Game Night South Texas features two teams in the Coastal Bend looking for their first win of the season, the St. John Paul II Centurions (0-1) and West Oso Bears (0-1).

West Oso lost a heartbreaker week one on the road in Cotulla 42-40, but the Bears have already narrowed down ways to improve and win.

"We really need to work on conditioning a lot because we got tired in the fourth quarter, but this game we got it," said Elijah Huff, West Oso senior running back and cornerback.

Despite the loss, the Bears found success with their experienced offense led by first-year starting quarterback Devin Martinez.

"The running game for sure and even though we did lose the running game was just there," said Devin Martinez, West Oso junior quarterback. "The o-line was locked in. Everybody was locked in."

Up next, West Oso hosts St. John Paul II. The Centurions are relying on their leaders playing with only five returning starters from last season.

"Just being a leader," said Ryne Hedrick, St. John Paul II senior wide receiver and defensive back. "Telling them where to go and what do to and how to act around here."

The Centurions' young roster is building a lot of experience early in their career.

"Randy he's our freshman quarterback, but he's been helping out pretty good," said Connor McCullion, St. John Paul II junior slot receiver and outside linebacker. "Freshman that's a lot of weight on his shoulders that he's got to take to be his first year here starting quarterback, but he's doing really good."

During the past decade West Oso and St. John Paul II have battled four times. The Centurions winning the last matchup in 2019 and the Bears looking to get back on top.

"The atmosphere from the fans. I hope to see y'all there the fans this Thursday against John Paul," said Martinez.

The matchup with air live on our sister station, the CW, on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Fans can attend the game at Bear Stadium.