Game Night South Texas: Carroll (4-4) vs. Ray (3-5)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Carroll Tigers are a long shot to make playoffs in UIL 5A-DI District 14, but they must win their final two games to have a chance. It starts with their defense.

"Our defense has stepped it up," said Sebastian Molina, Carroll senior outside linebacker and wide receiver. "Benny QB has been seeing the field real good passing it to our wide receivers. Our defense has been filling the holes."

The Tigers toughest task is slowing down the Ray run game led by the district's rushing yards leader Brandon Chapa. He totals 1,129 yards.

"Running the ball mostly. That's our big key with Chapa in the backfield and our line this year," said AJ Cantu, Ray senior left tackle. "Next year they're looking to return too. Our line is just super good this year."

Carroll's defensive line is prepared to answer the call.

"I think we've done really good on actually closing the holes," said Freddie Garza, Carroll senior defensive tackle and center. "We had done good because we have been blocking, using our techniques and everything that we've been coached to do."

Carroll runs a balanced offense under quarterback Benny Hernandez and Ray's defensive backs are going to have to keep an eye on the deep ball.

"We just have to be more disciplined, fly around and execute," said Justin Diaz, Ray senior bandit.

Ray and Carroll are on a rebuilding year, but the Tigers have come a long after going (0-10) last season. With two games left Carroll already has four wins.

"I really love where we came from because everyone thought this year we were going to be the underdogs because of last year, but with the new coaches and everything," said Garza. "All the new players that we had because of the new school it really helped us a lot."

Catch Carroll and Ray for Game Night South Texas live on our sister station, KDF. The game kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m.