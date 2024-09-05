Game Night South Texas: Beeville and Orange Grove chasing their first win

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs (0-1) are hosting the Beeville Trojans (0-1) for week 2 of Game Night South Texas. Both teams are very tough, have played great matchups week one, are looking for their first win of the season, and have a brand new head coach. Orange Grove hired Jared Johnston and Beeville brought in Dave Holmgreen.

Last week Beeville lost to Sinton 48-8, but Orange Grove knows not to underestimate the Trojans.

"Don't let that score fool you," Jared Johnston, Orange Grove football head coach, said. "Beeville has got a really good football team."

Orange Grove nearly battled back, but fell short to Rockport-Fulton in week one 42-38.

"What I like about it is it shows a lot for later in the season," Dave Holmgreen, Beeville football head coach, said. "Coach Johnston has got Orange Grove being very multi-formational."

Three turnovers hurt Orange Grove week one, but their new head coach Jared Johnston was proud of the Bulldogs grit and determination led by quarterback Logan Rodriguez.

"We didn't back down," Rodriguez, senior quarterback, said. "We didn't duck our heads and give up. We were able to stay in the fight and almost come back."

A strong start is what they'll need to defeat Beeville. The Trojans won this matchup the past two seasons, but last year was much closer 41-33.

"It's always been a good game every year," Peyton Torres, Beeville senior center, said. "Last year it was a good start. Then they started by coming back, but we finished strong and ended up with the win."

Beeville's first-year head coach Dave Holmgreen is pleased to see the Trojans already making improvements at practice after week one.

"Had a little bit of a hiccup last week of course, but we have our leaders like Ryne Espinoza and Beau Auton and Peyton Torres that really helped those guys gel," Holmgreen said. "Get everybody back on track and back into our fundamentals."

"This year I feel like with all of the new coaches we're playing as a team. We're listening to the coaches," Ray Espinoza, Beeville senior tight end and defensive lineman. "The coaches are all going together. We'll do good. We'll do better than last year."

The winning team gets a chance to shine on TV for Game Night South Texas, but it's also chance for the band and cheerleaders to make their mark.

"What a great opportunity for Orange Grove ISD to be able to showcase not just football, but everybody that is involved that make a Thursday and Friday night special," Johnston said.

Beeville and Orange Grove kickoff Game Night South Texas on Thursday at 7 p.m. You can catch the game live on our sister station, KDF. If you plan on going out to the game make sure to order your tickets here in advance because the game is cashless at the gate.

