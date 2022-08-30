Game Changer Week 1: Miller's Lonnie Adkism

Week one of high school football is in the books and while many athletes shined in our Marquee Matchup game there was one player that made an impact on both sides of the ball. Meet our first Game Changer of the season from Miller High School.

Confidence shines from Adkism. In week one against Rockport-Fulton, Adkism totaled 3 touchdowns, 9 catches for 134 yards and one interception.

"I did a speed turn and then I seen it in the air," said Lonnie Adkism, Miller senior wide receiver and defensive back. "If he would have bullet passed it he probably would have got it there, but I seen he had floated in the air so I was like I'm going to get this."

The 6-foot receiver elevated his game over the summer.

"My strength last year I lacked all my strength and stuff and my routes," said Adkism. "I worked on my routes a lot and my feet work and all of that. Especially DB work too because I have to play DB a lot this year."

Lonnie Adkism has some of the best hands in the Coastal Bend and that's why 247 Sports recently gave the senior a three-star rating.

"I'm not really worried about the rankings and the stars and stuff," said Adkism. "I just want my teammates to shine too, so I just tell them this is the game y'all can shine and get your stars too. It's y'alls time."

Adkism announced his verbal commitment to play for Sam Houston State University back in August. He's thankful for his Miller coaches and family.

"Shoutout to all of my family members. My mom for sure and my grandparents and Rihanna for just helping me through all of this," said Adkism. "To the community of Miller I love y'all. Keep showing out for us and everything. Come out this Friday. We're going to be rocking for y'all."

