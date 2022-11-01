Game Changer: Ingleside juniors Jakobsohn and Smith

INGLESIDE, TX — We're down to the final week of the high school football regular season. Ingleside will play for a district title against Sinton, but for the Mustangs to reach this point, our week 10 game changers had to put together a record setting performance.

Ingleside junior quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn stepped up to the Marquee Matchup challenge on Friday delivering 6 touchdown passes and recording his first 400 yard passing game of his career.

"It meant a lot considering I haven't thrown that much in any game and considering it was a big game that was good," said Aidan Jakobsohn, Ingleside junior quarterback and free safety. "All I have to do is really get it to my playmakers out there and they do the rest of the work for me."

His go-to playmaker, junior receiver Jaydon Smith, caught four of those touchdown passes. Smith totals 20 TD's with one game left.

"The comeback routes being on point," said Jaydon Smith, Ingleside junior receiver, cornerback and free safety. "Him throwing me short routes where I had the ability to make a move on the first person that came after me."

Smith's athleticism gaining yards after the catch plays a major factor.

"I just go crazy because I just love when people juke people and he does it all the time," said Jakobsohn.

Jakobsohn and Smith's chemistry started developing well before middle school ball.

"Our parents were friends and everything, so we were always hanging around each other and we've always been playing football together in the backyard and everything," said Jakobsohn. "We really just know each other's every move and every next move every time."

"For him to have a big game and for me to have a big game and be voted Game Changer of the week is pretty exciting," said Smith. "We've looked forward to doing stuff like this since we were little."