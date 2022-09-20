Game Changer: Calallen seniors Ernest Hinojosa and Christian Gonzales

Our Game Changer of the week was more of a team effort. The UIL 4A-DI Calallen Wildcats (4-0) took took down Cuero in week three, the fourth best team in 4A-DII.

"I saw the tight end when I was running across the field with the quarterback and then the ball just ended up in my hands."

With 35 seconds left in the first half Friday night, Calallen stole all momentum against Cuero when senior Ernest Hinojosa snagged his first career interception.

"It meant a lot for me just to show that I can put my effort with the defense," said Ernest Hinojosa, Calallen senior nose guard.

"That's something special. I haven't seen that in a while," said Christian Gonzales, Calallen senior cornerback. "That surprised me. That's one of our defensive linemen, so that's just crazy for him to get a pick himself."

"After Hinojosa's first half interception, his teammate Christian Gonzales sealed the deal getting two more interceptions against Cuero in the second half.

"We've been working so hard and Coach (Steve) Campbell put up a great game plan for us and I think that really helped us during the game," said Gonzales.

The Wildcat's led 10-0 at halftime. Calallen's defense held off Cuero and won 40-7 improving their record to 4-0.

"Hard work does pay off," said Gonzales. "We've been putting our hearts out all offseason and I think it's really showed off."

Calallen kicks off district play on Friday in Zapata.